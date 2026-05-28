CBI reaches former judge Giribala Singh’s Bhopal home after MP high court cancels anticipatory bail

A CBI team on Thursday reached the Bhopal residence of former judge Giribala Singh, accused in the case of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma's death, a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed her anticipatory bail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths were seen entering Singh's house in the state capital's Bag Mughaliya extension area.

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The agency questioned Giribala Singh following the court order, according to sources.

A sessions court on May 15 granted anticipatory bail to former district judge Giribala Singh, who, along with her son Samarth Singh, faces charges related to dowry harassment.

Samarth Singh, a lawyer by profession, is currently in the custody of the CBI, which took over the probe into the case from Madhya Pradesh police earlier this week.

The high court on Wednesday allowed petitions seeking cancellation of Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail.

In its 17-page order, Justice Devnarayan Mishra observed that "in the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent (Giribala Singh)", the anticipatory bail granted by the additional sessions judge deserved to be quashed.

The CBI on Monday formally took over the probe into the death of Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12.

The agency re-registered the FIR earlier lodged by the state police against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh.

During the hearing, counsels appearing for Twisha Sharma's family argued that the deceased was allegedly subjected to mental harassment and was "badly stuck" in her matrimonial home.

The petitioners also alleged before the high court that Giribala Singh attempted to influence evidence after obtaining anticipatory bail.

According to their submissions made before the court, police had seized CCTV footage from Giribala Singh's house on May 13, but selective clips were later circulated on social media, allegedly with the intention of influencing the investigation.

The prosecution argued that given the allegations and circumstances of the case, the trial court ought to have appreciated the evidence more carefully before granting anticipatory bail, sources said.