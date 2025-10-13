Supreme Court orders CBI investigation into stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur, former judge to monitor probe

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a CBI probe into the stampede incident that took place during actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on September 27.

The court appoints former apex court judge, Ajay Rastogi, as head of committee which will monitor CBI probe in Karur stampede case.

The top court said that the stampede, which killed 41 people, "shook the nation".

The CBI officers will submit monthly reports to the Committee on the progress of the investigation, reported Live Law.

BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, G S Mani, has also filed a petition seeking a CBI probe into the stampede.

The TVK has sought an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, contending that a fair and impartial probe would not be possible if conducted solely by officers of the Tamil Nadu Police.

The TVK's plea has objected to the high court constituting a special investigation team (SIT) only with officers of the Tamil Nadu Police. It alleged the possibility of a pre-planned conspiracy by some miscreants that led to the stampede.

The plea also took exception to the scathing remarks of the high court against the party and the actor-politician that they abandoned the place after the incident and did not express any remorse.

A total of 41 people died in the stampede, with police noting that the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants.

Police also blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue for the tragedy.

According to the FIR, at about 4.45 PM, TVK chief Vijay entered Karur district via Velayuthampalayam and Thavittupalayam, which borders the district. "Vijay deliberately caused the delay by conducting a roadshow without permission in several places", it said.

Also, violating conditions, receptions were held at several places, and thus, further delay was caused, it said. By 7 PM, Vijay reached the Velusamypuram junction, the FIR said, giving the details of events before the stampede.

"Vijay's campaign vehicle halted amidst the huge crowd of party workers, and a deliberate delay was caused for a short time... there was excessive crowding of workers and the general public at that spot," it added.

Police inspector G Mathialagan, who registered the FIR, said he and police deputy superintendent advised and warned TVK office-bearers Mathiazhagan, Anand, and Nirmal Kumar about the serious risk of heavy overcrowding.

Further, the FIR said that the TVK functionaries "did not heed the warnings and indulged in abnormal activities. Cadres were not stopped by office-bearers from sitting on tin sheets in front of shops and tree branches as well".

A day after the incident, Vijay announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for each victim's family and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. His statewide tour was also suspended.

Following the tragic incident, Vijay was advised against visiting the government hospital here as his presence might cause crowding at the hospital premises, a TVK source said.

"Initially, he had planned to visit the injured and console them, but was informed that his presence might cause further crowding," a senior TVK leader said.