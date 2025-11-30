Government’s bill-heavy Winter Session off to fraught start amid Opposition objections

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on X on Sunday that the all-party meeting called by the Modi government to discuss the agenda for the Winter Session of Parliament “is a mere formality.”

He highlighted that the 15-day session, set to run from December 1 to 19, will be the shortest in Parliamentary history, and warned that the government’s approach leaves little room for Opposition input or debate.

"The Modi Govt has listed 13 Bills for passage. Of these one replaces an ordinance and two have gone through a committee of the Lok Sabha. So ten Bills have not been examined by the Standing Committee concerned. Of course, it is possible that a Bill not listed at present will suddenly get introduced towards the later part of the short session," Ramesh said.

Ramesh noted that the government had scheduled a short discussion on a topic without consulting the Opposition, signaling its intent to push through key legislation quickly.

The bills cover sweeping reforms across multiple sectors. The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025 aims to open the civil nuclear sector to private players, a move that could change the energy landscape.

The Higher Education Commission Bill proposes replacing the University Grants Commission and two other regulators with a single body overseeing all disciplines except medical and legal studies.

The Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025 seeks to consolidate provisions from multiple existing securities and depository laws into a single framework.

Other bills include the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, National Highways (Amendment) Bill, and the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill.

Economic reforms are also on the agenda.

The insurance bill allows domestic and foreign firms 100 per cent ownership of their Indian ventures, while stock market reforms will permit fractional share purchases, giving retail investors access to a modernized system aligned with global practices.

Opposition parties have intensified pressure, demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and national security ahead of the session.

At the all-party meeting on Sunday, they raised the issues, while the government said the agenda would be finalised after the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meets.

At the Rajya Sabha BAC meeting, Opposition leaders requested a short discussion on SIR on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session.

“At the meeting, the opposition parties conveyed that they want Parliament to run smoothly. They also sought a short discussion on the urgent need for further electoral reforms at 2 pm on Monday. If the discussion is not held, the government must be held responsible for disrupting Parliament,” a source said, reported PTI.