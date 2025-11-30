MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
11 killed, over 20 injured as two state buses collide head-on near Karaikudi

Eight women, two men and a child died instantly as two state buses crashed near Karaikudi, police told PTI

PTI Published 30.11.25, 08:15 PM

image from X

As many as 11 persons were killed and over 20 injured on Sunday after two state-run buses collided head-on, police said.

According to a senior district police official, the mishap occurred approximately 15 kms away from Karaikudi and all the 11 persons --8 women, 2 men and a child-- were killed on the spot.

Over 20 persons sustained injuries and they were rushed to state-run facilities for treatment, the senior official told PTI.

On the cause of the accident, the official said, "it was a head-on collision, the reason is not clear, we are looking into it."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

