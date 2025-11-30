MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Two guests killed, one injured after rivalry erupts into gunfire at Ludhiana wedding

Police have booked the groom for inviting both groups despite their past hostilities

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 30.11.25, 09:11 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A wedding ceremony on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana turned violent on Saturday night after two rival groups invited by the groom opened fire, killing two guests and injuring another.

Police said the groups, led by Shubham Motta and Ankur, had a long-standing feud that resurfaced the moment they crossed paths at the venue. What began as an argument “over some issue” quickly spiralled into a clash.

Several guests stepped in to calm tempers, but, as police put it, it was “in vain.” The escalation was swift. According to investigators, 20–25 rounds were fired as both sides drew their weapons. Two guests, Vasu Chopra and Neeru, were hit in the exchange.

Also Read

They were rushed to hospital but did not survive. The attackers fled the scene before police arrived. The fallout extends beyond the shooters. Police have booked the groom for inviting both groups despite their past hostilities.

The management of the marriage palace has also been booked for violating security guidelines. Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said six arrests have been made so far.

He added that “some of the youths involved in the firing have a history of scuffles and quarrels.”

