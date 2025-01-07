MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 07 January 2025

Supreme Court grants rape convict and 'godman' Asaram bail till March 31 on medical grounds

Notably, a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal directed Asaram not to meet his followers post release

PTI Published 07.01.25, 12:49 PM
Asaram

Asaram File picture

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to jailed self-styled godman Asaram in a 2013 rape case on medical grounds till March 31.

Notably, a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal directed Asaram not to meet his followers post release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top court said 86-year-old Asaram was suffering from various age-related health conditions besides a heart ailment.

The top court had sought Gujarat government's response on Asaram's plea for suspension of life sentence awarded to him by a Gandhinagar court in 2023.

The SC said it would only examine the issue on medical grounds.

On August 29, 2024, the Gujarat High Court rejected Asaram's plea seeking the suspension and found no case to grant him the reprieve.

The trial court in January, 2023, convicted Asaram in the 2013 case, filed by a woman who lived in his ashram near Gandhinagar when the alleged crime took place.

Asaram is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan in another rape case.

RELATED TOPICS

Asaram Supreme Court Rape Case
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

What exactly is Sheesh Mahal, which the BJP has accused Kejriwal of building in Delhi?

In run-up to Delhi Assembly elections – to be held February 5 with counting on February 8 – the term for a Mughal-era architectural feature becomes political weapon of choice for Narendra Modi, Amit Shah against AAP. Here’s why
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Microsoft to invest $3 billion in India for cloud expansion, train 10 million Indians on AI

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT