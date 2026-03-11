MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 11 March 2026

Supreme Court asks Centre to frame no fault compensation policy for Covid vaccine harm

Bench says victims of serious adverse events after Covid vaccination must have support framework while clarifying policy will not imply government liability

Our Bureau Published 11.03.26, 07:13 AM
Covid vaccine compensation policy

Representational picture

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and the family welfare ministry to expeditiously formulate a national policy to incorporate a “no-fault compensation” framework to pay those who suffered adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccination.

Under a no-fault compensation policy, the Centre cannot fasten any fault on the victim or the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the directions while dealing with a batch of petitions seeking adequate compensation to families of those who succumbed due to the adverse effects of different Covid-19 vaccines or are still facing multiple health issues on account of the vaccination.

“The Union of India, through the ministry of health and family welfare, is hereby directed to expeditiously formulate and place in the public domain an appropriate no-fault compensation framework to address serious adverse events following immunisation arising in the context of Covid-19 vaccination,” Justice Nath, who authored the judgment, observed.

The bench also issued the following directives:

n The existing mechanisms for monitoring adverse events following immunisation shall continue, and relevant data shall be periodically placed in the public domain

n No separate court-appointed expert body is considered necessary in view of the existing mechanisms for scientific assessment of adverse events following immunisation

n It is clarified that this judgment shall not preclude any person from pursuing such other remedies as may be available in law. Equally, the formulation of the no-fault framework shall not be construed as an admission of liability or fault on the part of the Union of India or any authority

Petitioners Rachana Gangu and others who had lost their kin during the pandemic had urged the apex court to direct the Centre to constitute an independent expert medical board to inquire into such deaths, the formulation of protocols for early detection and treatment of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), and the grant of compensation.

The non-disclosure of voluntariness, lack of truthful risk communication, investigative lapses in monitoring AEFI, denial of access to medical records, absence of diagnostic protocols and non-publication of causality assessments have led to the violation of Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and 21 of the Constitution. It was argued that many individuals had lost their lives, and many families their sole breadwinners.

RELATED TOPICS

Covid Vaccine Indian Government Supreme Court
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘President’s rule in Bengal’ buzz amid SC rap on SIR and Mamata-Election Commission tussle

Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was not asked on Tuesday whether that would be the case. Neither did he utter the P-word in his 68-minute interaction with the media in Calcutta. But a lot would depend on what he reports to the Centre
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called off her 5-day sit-in protest (dharna) at the Esplanade area in Kolkata
Quote left Quote right

Didi, I would request you to end the dharna. Gyanesh Kumar has fled.

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT