‘Story of Delhi’s Rehman Dakait’: Delhi minister attacks Arvind Kejriwal over ‘sheesh mahal’, cites CAG findings

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Thursday escalated his attack on former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, sharing a video that labels him “Delhi’s Rehman Dakait” while spotlighting alleged extravagance in the controversial “sheesh mahal” bungalow.

According to the report, Singh posted a nearly 15-minute video titled “Dhurandhar 3” on X, in which he tours 6, Flagstaff Road — Kejriwal’s official residence from 2015 to 2024 — and highlights the cost of various luxury fittings. The BJP has repeatedly referred to the residence as “sheesh mahal” amid allegations of irregularities in its renovation.

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In the video, Singh details several high-end features of the bungalow. "Automatic sliding doors and curtains cost Rs 90 lakh, glass covered roof, two well-equipped kitchens, Belgian crockery, fitness equipment from the US, a lift for carrying food upstairs, a 14-seater dining table for a family of six," Singh said in the video.

He further claimed that the total cost of the bungalow reached Rs 80 crore and alleged that an extension plan was also in the works, which did not materialise after the AAP was ousted by the BJP in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

The attack comes days after a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, tabled in the Delhi Assembly, flagged irregularities in the renovation project. The report noted that the bungalow was completed at a cost of Rs 33.66 crore, significantly higher than the initial estimate of around Rs 8 crore.

Singh had earlier drawn the comparison between Kejriwal and the fictional gangster Rehman Dakait during a debate in the Assembly. "Recently, a popular movie, 'Dhurandhar,' was released. Arvind Kejriwal was like 'Rahman Dakait', who robbed public wealth, but our 'Dhurandhar' public voted out such 'dakait' (bandit) last year," Singh had said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongly rejected the allegations, countering that similar scrutiny should apply elsewhere. "Every detail of the CM residence is in the public domain, while every detail of the prime minister's residence has been kept secret," Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a statement on Wednesday.

The “sheesh mahal” controversy had emerged as a key political flashpoint and was one of the BJP’s major campaign issues during the February 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, which saw the AAP lose power.