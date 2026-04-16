SpiceJet plane collides with Akasa Air craft at Delhi airport, damages winglet and stabiliser

A SpiceJet plane was taxxing at Delhi airport when it hit a stationary Akasa aircraft, resulting in a minor collision that resulted in damage to the two planes. No person was injured in the incident.

The SpiceJet B737-700 suffered damage to its right winglet, while the Akasa Air aircraft sustained damage to its left-hand horizontal stabiliser. The SpiceJet aircraft has since been grounded.

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Akasa Air said its aircraft, operating flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad, was stationary when the incident took place.

“Preliminary information indicates that Akasa’s aircraft was stationary when another airline’s aircraft made contact with it,” an Akasa Air spokesperson said.

The aircraft had to return to the bay following the incident.

“All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly our passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest,” the spokesperson said.

The airline added that safety remains its top priority.

“At Akasa Air, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” the spokesperson said.