SpaDex docking step towards Indian space station by 2035, says Jitendra Singh

An Indian Space station would be established by 2035 and the successful docking of satellites through SpaDex is a major breakthrough in that direction, Union Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Science Jitendra Singh said here on Friday.

Speaking during his visit to Shimla IMD station here, the minister said Bhartiya Antriksh Station is essential for docking of satellites in future.

"India Meteorological Department, established in 1875, has completed 150 years today … it is a matter of satisfaction that our weather forecast and disaster preparedness capabilities are comparable or better than any other country as we are sharing information with other countries also," Singh said.

After a severe storm in the northeast, the British set up the IMD. The Shimla station was one of the initial stations and remained the headquarters of IMD for a long period during the British rule. It was later shifted to Pune and finally to Delhi after Independence.

The minister said the Shimla IMD station still occupies an important place due to its topographical and geographical situation and is more relevant as compared to other stations.

