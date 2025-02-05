MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
SP leader booked for saying Adityanath govt turned Mahakumbh into 'cremation ground'

The FIR was registered at Shergarh police station in this Uttar Pradesh district on a complaint lodged by BJP leader Virpal Singh

PTI Published 05.02.25, 05:17 PM
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspects preparations at the Aravat Ghat during the Mahakumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

Police have booked Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh MLA Sultan Beg for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Maha Kumbh, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered at Shergarh police station in this Uttar Pradesh district on a complaint lodged by BJP leader Virpal Singh on Tuesday.

Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh said Beg had been booked under sections 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 299 (deliberate or malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

A video that became widely circulated on social media purported to show Beg criticising the Adityanath government, alleging that it had turned the Maha Kumbh into a "cremation ground".

He could be heard claiming that government negligence and mismanagement had caused frequent fires and stampedes that resulted in numerous fatalities.

He also alleged that the administration had failed to make adequate arrangements, leading to dissatisfaction among seers.

The police have taken cognisance of the video and are conducting a thorough investigation, Circle Officer Singh said.

Further legal action will be taken based on evidence, he added.

Beg has not yet responded to the FIR being filed against him.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

