CJP protest: Sonam Wangchuk's health worsens on hunger strike; Dipke warns government

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's blood sugar level dropped to 60 and his blood pressure remained low on the fifth day of his hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday, as supporters voiced concern over his deteriorating health amid the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest.

Sharing Wangchuk's health update on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said his condition was worsening and warned that the government would be responsible if anything happened to him.

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"Sonam Wangchuk's health is continuously deteriorating. His sugar level has dropped to 60 and blood pressure is also very low. If anything happens to Sonam sir, the government will be responsible for it," Dipke wrote in a post on X.

He also reiterated his demand for Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Wangchuk said, "I am still fine, but it's very noisy here," in a post on X (formerly Twitter) while making an open appeal for a pair of discontinued wired noise-cancelling Bose QuietComfort 20 earphones. He said he had lost his pair during travel and would be willing to pay an appropriate price for an unused one. He also clarified that he was looking specifically for wired earphones and not Bluetooth models.

Dipke also announced a "Chai Pe Charcha with Cockroaches" initiative, saying it was aimed at gathering feedback from protesters on "how we can make this movement better and bigger". The agitation entered its thirteenth day on Thursday.

Six students associated with the All India Students' Association (AISA) also continued their indefinite hunger strike from a separate stage at the protest site.

A day earlier, AISA had said the health of the fasting students was deteriorating, claiming JNUSU Joint Secretary Danish's blood sugar level had fallen to 61 mg/dL, while Aameen and Deepak Kumar Verma had also been advised by doctors not to continue their fast because of health concerns.

CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya is scheduled to visit the protest site later in the day to express solidarity with the agitation.

The protest has drawn support from several political leaders and civil society members over the past few days. Among those who have visited the site are CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby, senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, CPI General Secretary D Raja, social activist Yogendra Yadav, Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, CPI leader Annie Raja, transparency activist Anjali Bhardwaj and TMC MP Sagarika Ghose.

The CJP protest began on June 20 over alleged irregularities in the examination system, including NEET.

Dipke has said the agitation will also raise other accountability-related issues, including electoral matters such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.