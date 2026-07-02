EC announces bypolls to three assembly seats in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on July 30

The Election Commission on Thursday announced the schedule for bypolls to three assembly constituencies in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, with polling slated for July 30.

The bypolls will be held in Bankipur in Bihar, Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Manjalpur in Gujarat, the Commission said.

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The vacancies arose following the resignation of BJP president Nitin Nabin as an MLA in Bihar, the disqualification of Madhya Pradesh Congress legislator Rajendra Bharti after his conviction in a fraud case, and the death of Gujarat BJP MLA Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel.

According to the schedule, the gazette notification for the bypolls will be issued on July 6, while July 13 is the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on July 14 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 16.

Counting will be held on August 3.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the districts where the whole or part of the assembly constituencies going to the polls are situated, the commission said.

The EC said electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPATs will be used at all polling stations. It also reiterated that candidates with criminal antecedents and the political parties nominating them will have to publish details of such antecedents in newspapers, television channels and on their official websites in accordance with Supreme Court directions.

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