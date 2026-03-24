Skipped the tradition, built a dream: UP woman uses marriage fund to establish Shahjahanpur's first female-only gym

In a small Uttar Pradesh town, where marriage often takes precedence over careers for women, 30-year-old Mansi Mishra has chosen self-reliance over a wedding, using the funds set aside for her nuptial ceremony to kick-start her entrepreneurial ambitions.

Challenging traditional expectations, Mishra put her wedding funds to establish a women-only gym, a first-of-its-kind in her hometown, emerging as a symbol of empowerment and independence in Shahjahanpur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, she bore the brunt of social perceptions and financial risks as she toiled to establish herself in a male-dominated fitness industry. However, she persevered and is now a successful trainer running her own fitness centre.

Highlighting the need for safer spaces for women, she said many hesitate to join gyms due to the presence of male trainers and concerns over inappropriate behaviour. Her gym employs only female trainers to encourage more women to focus on their health without hesitation.

Mishra, the youngest among four siblings and a postgraduate and BEd degree holder, said she decided against marriage two years ago when her parents began looking for a suitable match. Instead, she requested them to give her the funds set aside for her wedding so she could build her own future.

Speaking to PTI, Mishra said her parents supported her decision and provided around Rs 10 lakh, which she used to set up a modern fitness centre exclusively for women.

"At a crucial stage in my life, I chose to prioritise my dreams. Instead of spending on a wedding, I wanted to become self-dependent," she said.

Her father, Arendra Kumar Mishra, said he was happy with his daughter's decision.

"She wanted to become self-reliant and asked us for financial support. We gave her the money, and today we feel proud seeing her independent and helping other women through her gym," he told PTI.

Local residents said the gym is the first women-run fitness centre in the town and has become a milestone for women's empowerment in Shahjahanpur, a small town still removed from the influence of metropolises.

Mishra's journey towards fitness began four years ago when she weighed nearly 100 kg and was diagnosed with thyroid issues. She later moved to Delhi, where she underwent professional training at a gym for two years and continued practising thereafter.

She said her weight has now reduced to around 60 kg and her thyroid condition has significantly improved.

She said her family was initially surprised by her decision regarding marriage but later supported her determination and confidence, enabling her to establish the gym.

"Whether to marry or not is a personal choice. I chose to prioritise my dreams, and today I am proud of that decision," Mishra said.

Manali, a government school teacher training at the gym, said she joined as soon as she learnt about a facility run exclusively by female trainers.

"It feels like a family here. There are adequate safety arrangements and modern machines, which makes the experience very comfortable," she said.

Dr Namita Singh, founder of Rani Lakshmi Bai Mahila Wing, said the initiative was a matter of pride for the town.

"It is commendable that a daughter of Shahjahanpur chose self-reliance over immediate marriage. We always encourage women to become self-dependent, as it strengthens both personal and family life," she said. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.