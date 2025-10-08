Six workers killed, two injured in fire at crackers unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema

A fire at a crackers manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district claimed six lives and left two others injured on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze, which broke out around 1 p.m. at the Sri Ganapati Grand Fire Works unit in Rayavaram, is suspected to have been caused by mishandling during the manufacturing process.

Konaseema district superintendent of police Rahul Meena said the unit had a valid license. “Six bodies have been found. We are verifying the details of the bodies. I think it was a licensed unit only,” Meena told PTI.

He added that the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to Ramachandrapuram sub-divisional police officer B. Raghuveer, the unit had been cautioned multiple times. “The unit has been repeatedly warned, twice in the past fortnight, and served notices by the Revenue Department officials,” he said.

Sri Ganapati Grand Fire Works has reportedly been operating since 1932, making it one of the oldest such units in the region.

The Prime Minister’s Office reacted to the incident. “The loss of lives in the accident that occurred in the Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh is extremely heartbreaking. In this difficult time, I convey my condolences to the affected people and their families. I pray that the injured recover quickly: Prime Minister,” read a post from the PMO on X.

Chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed anguish over the deaths.

“The loss of several lives in this tragic accident has caused immense grief. I spoke with officials about the causes of the accident, the current situation, relief measures, and medical assistance. I have instructed senior officials to visit the incident site personally and participate in relief efforts. I have advised that better medical aid be provided to the injured. We stand with the affected families,” he wrote on X.

The chief minister has directed senior officials to visit the site and monitor relief operations.

Opposition leader and YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed “deep shock and grief” over the tragedy. Conveying his condolences to the bereaved families, he urged the government to “extend generous support to them.”

Police investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.