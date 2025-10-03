Two dead, 90 injured during Devaragattu Banni festival in Andhra Pradesh

Two persons died and 90 others sustained injuries during a stick fight organised as part of Devaragattu Banni festival in Kurnool district, said an official on Friday.

The Banni festival, celebrated on Vijay Dashami, used to begin after midnight rituals following Mala Malleswara Swamy's wedding and concludes early morning, drawing thousands of villagers from surrounding regions annually.

Participants, following strict vows of fasting, celibacy, and dietary discipline, engage in traditional stick fights to symbolically capture the idol, applying turmeric for minor wounds during event.

Sub-Collector Mourya Bharadwaj said that one died due to a severe head injury, while another died of a heart attack. Injuries were fewer compared with previous years, he added.

"Two people died and 90 others were injured during the Devaragattu Banni festival stick fight in Kurnool district," Mourya told reporters.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Patil stated that nearly 1,000 police personnel and 10 drones were deployed and over 32 awareness campaigns across 16 villages also helped minimise violent clashes this year.

Despite frequent injuries, officials said the festival continues with restraint and devotion, as villagers uphold ancient customs while authorities balance tradition with safety and public order.

