Delhi’s Banseera Park to launch hot-air balloon rides for public from Saturday

Delhiites can now enjoy hot-air balloon rides from Saturday at the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Banseera Park near Sarai Kale Khan, officials said. Earlier this week, Lt Governor VK Saxena launched the facility from Banseera Park.

"The rides will be launched for the public from Banseera Park around 3:30 pm," a DDA official said on Friday.

In July, the DDA had finalised a private agency to conduct these activities at four locations, including the Yamuna Sports Complex, the Commonwealth Games sports complexes, and two other sites along the Yamuna Bank at Asita and Baansera.

The facility will be available from Saturday, with tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person, excluding taxes, for a ride that takes participants around 120 feet in the air.

The trips will last between seven and 12 minutes, with each ride able to hold four people, officials added.

According to the officials, four hours of flying time will be allowed each day. The private company will operate on a revenue-sharing model and will also be allowed to advertise on the balloons.