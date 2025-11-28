MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 28 November 2025

Kejriwal urges Centre to drop 18 per cent GST on purifiers amid Delhi’s worsening toxic air

The air quality is likely to remain 'very poor' over the coming week, according to the forecast by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 28.11.25, 07:03 PM
Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal File picture

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded the immediate removal of the 18% GST on air and water purifiers, saying the charge punished families trying to protect themselves from choking pollution across Delhi–NCR.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote that clean air and clean water were “basic rights of every citizen” and said the government was “collecting more taxes instead of providing solutions.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

He said families who reached stores for air purifiers discovered they were paying 18% GST “which is outright injustice.”

“If you cannot provide solutions, at least stop burdening the pockets of the people,” the AAP chief said, urging the Centre to scrap the tax immediately.

The air quality is likely to remain 'very poor' over the coming week, according to the forecast by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

With Delhi's air quality slipping into the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories this winter, doctors have stressed the need for regular diagnostic screening to detect early signs of pollution-linked health deterioration, especially among smokers, asthma patients, children and people with pre-existing cardiac or respiratory conditions.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Arvind Kejriwal Air Pollution
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India’s GDP soars to 8.2%; festive demand lifts growth ahead of full US tariff impact

Private consumer spending, which accounts for around 57 per cent of GDP, rose 7.9 per cent year-on-year in July-September
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

I think all I can say that we (India and US) are close, we have tried to iron out most of the issues

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT