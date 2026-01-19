SIT constituted to investigate techie Yuvraj Mehta’s death, Noida Authority CEO removed

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta in Noida, and directed the immediate identification and rectification of accident-prone spots across Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

Mehta, who worked in Gurugram, was returning to his home in Sector 150 when his car fell into a deep, water-filled pit near an under-construction site on the night of January 16. He died after frantically pleading for help for around two hours.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Adityanath directed the constitution of a three-member SIT to investigate the circumstances leading to Mehta’s death. The SIT will be headed by Additional Director General (ADG), Meerut Zone, Bhanu Bhasker.

Members include Meerut Divisional Commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar and Public Works Department Chief Engineer Ajay Verma. The team has been asked to submit its report to the chief minister within five days, an official statement said.

The incident led to allegations of negligence, delayed rescue efforts, and protests by local residents. An FIR has been registered against two real estate developers, M/s Wishtown Planners and Lotus Greens, on charges of death due to negligence.

Besides the SIT probe, Adityanath directed officials to identify accident-prone locations across the state and ensure remedial measures were taken immediately.

“All necessary measures must be taken to prevent a recurrence of such incidents anywhere in Uttar Pradesh,” the statement added. Mehta’s father, Raj Kumar, alleged negligence by local authorities and demanded accountability.

“No one else loses their son like this,” he said.

Following mounting public outrage, the Uttar Pradesh government removed the Noida Authority CEO, Lokesh M, a 2005-batch senior IAS officer, from his post.

Lokesh had assumed charge in July 2023 and also served as de facto managing director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC). The government placed him on a waitlist.

Only a day before the administrative changes, Lokesh M had ordered the termination of a junior engineer and issued show-cause notices to other officials responsible for traffic-related works in Sector 150.

Naveen Kumar of the Noida Traffic Cell was removed from service, and detailed reports on the allotment and construction activities of developer Lotus Greens were sought.

A letter from the UP Irrigation Department in 2023 had flagged the need to construct head regulators to flush accumulated rainwater and drain water in Sector 150. Officials said the Noida Authority was not aware of this letter.

The accident occurred when Mehta’s car allegedly skidded in dense fog, broke a drain boundary, and fell into a deep, waterlogged pit dug for a basement at an under-construction commercial site near a drain.

Mehta, a resident of Tata Eureka Park society, was returning home late at night. His body was recovered after a prolonged search involving the fire department, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The post-mortem confirmed death due to asphyxia followed by cardiac arrest, with his nose blocked with mud and water, indicating drowning. Mehta’s last rites were performed in Haridwar in the presence of his father and other family members.

“If expert divers could have gone in, then maybe my son would have been saved. Yuvraj kept crying for help as the car drowned,” his father said. An eyewitness, Monidra, a delivery agent, alleged that timely intervention could have saved Mehta.

Local residents staged protests, accusing authorities and developers of ignoring repeated complaints about waterlogging, lack of barricading, and absence of reflectors near the drain and construction site.

“There was no barricading or reflective signage around the plot, which led to the accident. It alleged gross negligence on the part of the planners and developers,” Raj Kumar said, demanding accountability.

Officials said the partially constructed basement had accumulated water due to rainfall and continuous discharge from drains connected to nearby residential societies.

Restrictions on releasing excess water into the Hindon river caused water levels at the site to rise over time. Following protests, the Noida Authority installed barricades at the site.

Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma described Mehta’s death as “sad and disturbing”.

“Such an incident should not have happened in a place like Noida. Even after it occurred, arrangements that should have been available were lacking, which adds to the concern. Accountability must be fixed to set an example,” he said.

Lotus Greens said it had no role in the incident, claiming the plot was transferred in 2019-20 to Grihapravesh Group with Noida Authority’s approval.

“We fully condemn the incident. However, Lotus Greens has no role to play as the said plot was transferred… and they are the current directors of the entity holding the plot,” a spokesperson said. “We stand with the family in seeking justice.”