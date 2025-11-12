Siddaramaiah questions terror attacks during polls; BJP slams remark as ‘low-level politics’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday sought to know the "reason for terrorist attacks in the country during elections." The chief minister's statement has drawn a sharp reaction from the opposition BJP.

"What is the reason for terrorist attacks in the country during elections? Siddaramaiah asked on 'X' on Wednesday, and he also shared media coverage of his statement on the incident.

Siddaramaiah's remark came after the completion of the second and final phase of voting in Bihar on Tuesday, and the blast in Delhi, which occurred the day prior to voting.

BJP Karnataka unit President B Y Vijayendra termed the statements of Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders "irresponsible, insensitive, and low-level politics." On Tuesday, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, the CM, while responding to a question about blasts in the country during elections, had said, "there should be no bomb blasts in the country, innocent people have died." He had also said that it has happened during the election and it needs to be looked into.

Replying to a question, Siddaramaiah had also said that there was a possibility of the blast incident having its impact on the Bihar polls. "It will be against the BJP." Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday had called Amit Shah the "most incompetent Home Minister" in independent India and demanded his resignation and he alleged intelligence failure for the blast.

Vijayendra underscoring that the probe into the blast was going on, he said that the statements were not only condemnable, but also alarming.

It is a "tragedy" for the state and a "misfortune" for the country that the Congress leaders are indulging in "low-level politics", even at a sensitive time when the entire country should speak in one voice.

In a social media post, the BJP leader said, "It is truly alarming that issues like national security, civilian casualties, sacrifices of our soldiers, and national honor are just political weapons for the Congress party." The country has not forgotten that even after the horrific Pulwama attack in 2019, Congress leaders made statements that "helped Pakistan's propaganda," Vijayendra alleged.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister's statement now was also a "continuation of the same anti-national legacy" of the Congress. He demanded that the Chief Minister must immediately withdraw his statement and said that like people of Bihar, the people of the state of Karnataka will also give a befitting reply to the Congress party.

"This is not a matter of party politics; for true patriotic Indians, the country is always first, everything else comes later," the BJP leader added.

