Shimla-Kalka toy train halted at Tara Devi for 14 days as bridge repairs begin

Tourists and commuters travelling on Himachal Pradesh's Shimla-Kalka toy train will have to board and alight at Tara Devi station, around 7 kilometres before the station at the state capital, as the track has been closed for 14 days to renovate Bridge Number 800, officials said on Friday.

The Unesco World Heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line had suffered damage near Shimla’s Summer Hill in August 2023 after a massive landslide swept away a 50-metre bridge on the Summerhill-Jutogh section, leaving a portion of the track hanging.

The bridge was temporarily restored, but it is now being permanently replaced.

All trains will originate and terminate at Tara Devi, about 7 kilometre from Shimla from May 30 to June 12, Senior Divisional Manager (Commerce), Ambala Division, Yashanjit Singh said in a press release.

The Railways has coordinated with Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) to facilitate commuters. Two buses will be available outside Tara Devi station with a one-way fare of Rs 22, Singh said.

A total of four train services -- two each in up and down directions -- will operate from Tara Devi station during the bridge replacement work.

