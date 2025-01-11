MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Two killed, six injured as iron structure collapses at under-construction building in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Construction material is being removed from the site to check whether more workers are still trapped

PTI Published 11.01.25, 07:44 PM
Rescue work underway after a centring frame collapsed during the laying of a slab at an under-construction building in which ten workers were injured, in Raipur, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025.

Rescue work underway after a centring frame collapsed during the laying of a slab at an under-construction building in which ten workers were injured, in Raipur, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. PTI

Two workers were killed and six others injured when a centring frame collapsed during the laying of a slab at an under-construction building in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred in the Vishal Nagar area on VIP Road where a multi-storey structure is being constructed, Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle told PTI.

As per preliminary information, a slab was being laid between the 7th and 10th floors of the building around 3:30 PM when the centring frame crashed and fell on the ground, he said.

Eight workers trapped under the debris of iron bars and construction material were evacuated and admitted to different hospitals.

Of them, two succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, he said.

Police had earlier said 10 workers were injured in the incident.

Construction material is being removed from the site to check whether more workers are still trapped, Patle added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

