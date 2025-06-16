Delhi water park tragedy: Seven-year-old drowns in pool, body exhumed for autopsy

The body of a seven-year-old boy, who drowned in a pool at a water park in outer north Delhi's Alipur area, was exhumed by the police, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on June 13 when Yamin, his children and his nephew visited the water park. The entire family was in the pool when the nephew drowned around 5 pm, he said.

"The child was immediately rushed to Param Nursing Home in Sonipat in Haryana. However, doctors declared him dead. Following the boy's death, Yamin informed the boy's father and the family decided to take the body home, where they conducted the burial rituals without informing the local police," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar V Swami said.

According to the police, they were alerted on Saturday, a day after the incident, and a case has been initiated at the Alipur police station.

His body was exhumed later to conduct a postmortem and police are awaiting an autopsy report to ascertain the reason of death, another police officer said. "We are verifying the sequence of events and statements of all concerned parties. Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the enquiry," the officer said, adding that details are being gathered from the water park management as well.

Yamin's role is also being investigated to see if there was any negligence on his side as well, he added. Authorities are also expected to examine whether any lapses in safety protocols at the water park contributed to the incident.

