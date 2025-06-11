Puri: Senior servitor of Jagannath temple killed amid 'Snan Jatra' security

An 83-year-old servitor of the Jagannath temple in Puri was allegedly murdered on Wednesday, police said.

The body of Jagannath Dixit (83), who was a 'supakar' (cook) at the temple, was found in a pool of blood at Rabeni Choura in Gudiashahi, they said.

The incident happened amid tight security arrangements for the 'Snan Jatra' festival at the temple.

"Prima facie, it seems to be a case of murder. It could be due to personal enmity. We are probing the incident," SP Vinit Agarwal said.

A CCTV footage showed a man leaving Dixit's body on the roadside, police said.

A person has been detained in the case, they said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

