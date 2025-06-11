MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 11 June 2025

Puri: Senior servitor of Jagannath temple killed amid 'Snan Jatra' security

The body of Jagannath Dixit (83), who was a 'supakar' (cook) at the temple, was found in a pool of blood at Rabeni Choura in Gudiashahi

PTI Published 11.06.25, 11:25 PM
Representational picture

Representational picture Shutterstock

An 83-year-old servitor of the Jagannath temple in Puri was allegedly murdered on Wednesday, police said.

The body of Jagannath Dixit (83), who was a 'supakar' (cook) at the temple, was found in a pool of blood at Rabeni Choura in Gudiashahi, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened amid tight security arrangements for the 'Snan Jatra' festival at the temple.

Also Read

"Prima facie, it seems to be a case of murder. It could be due to personal enmity. We are probing the incident," SP Vinit Agarwal said.

A CCTV footage showed a man leaving Dixit's body on the roadside, police said.

A person has been detained in the case, they said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Puri Security
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump claims US to get rare earth minerals from China, tariffs on Chinese goods to be 55%

'We will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities,' says the US President in a Truth Social post
Quote left Quote right

Himalayan incompetence of Modi govt results in filthy broken train given to BSF jawans

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT