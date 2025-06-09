Odisha government bans sale of meat and liquor near Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri

The Odisha government on Sunday announced a ban on the sale of liquor within a two-kilometre radius of the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Additionally, it plans to restrict the sale of non-vegetarian items along the 2.5-kilometre-long Grand Road — popularly known as Bada Danda — where the chariots of the three deities roll during the annual Rath Yatra. The road is flanked by hundreds of hotels that remain bustling with activity throughout the year.

Odisha law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said: “We want to develop Puri as a pilgrim city. To project it as one of the best pilgrimage cities, we are going to take several steps. We will soon come out with a policy that bans the sale of liquor within a two-kilometre radius of the temple. There will be no bar within that area. Besides, we have decided to ban the sale of non-vegetarian items on the Bada Danda.”

However, it remains to be seen how the government plans to implement the ban on hotels lining both sides of the Bada Danda, where non-vegetarian dishes are commonly sold. Even residents of Puri have previously expressed discontent over liquor sales along the sacred route.

The minister also revealed the government’s broader plans to enhance Puri’s image as a top pilgrimage city. “We will soon release a plan to give a uniform appearance to all buildings on the Bada Danda. We have initiated work on how to standardise those buildings that face the Bada Danda. There will be a uniform height and a consistent front elevation for all buildings on the stretch. We will also consult private building owners about the issue of colour,” he said.

The government is currently coordinating with the Housing and urban development department to formulate a comprehensive plan for achieving uniformity in building heights and design along the sacred corridor.