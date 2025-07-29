‘If he has courage of Indira Gandhi let him say Trump is a liar’: Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday evening that the Operation Sindoor was carried out to protect the image of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Why was the Pakistani government informed at 1.35am, 22 minutes after Operation Sindoor commenced, that we (India) do not want escalation? We told them we will stop after one slap. Because this exercise was to protect the image of the PM. He (PM Modi) used the air force to protect his image,” Rahul said during his speech made in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on Operation Sindoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The nation is above your image, your politics, your PR. The Forces are above your image, your politics, your PR. Have the dignity to understand that. Do not use the armed forces for your political benefit,” Rahul said.

Since the terror attack at a tourist spot in Pahalgam’s Baisaran valley on April 22 and the subsequent military operations carried out by the Indian defence forces named “Operation Sindoor”, the opposition parties have been demanding for a special session. The government agreed to a discussion during the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament.

The discussion the floors of both the Houses started from Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his reply while this piece was being written.

Among the questions that the Narendra Modi government has not answered is why the US President Donald Trump has claimed credit for the ceasefire and how many fighter jets did India lose in the limited war with Pakistan.

“Donald Trump has said 29 times that he got the ceasefire. If Trump is lying, the PM should say so. If he has the courage of an Indira Gandhi let him say here Trump is a liar. You didn’t make a ceasefire, we did not lose any planes,” Rahul said.

Rahul repeatedly asked defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union home minister Amit Shah why the government had forewarned Pakistan.

“The air force was told do not attack their military installation and air defence system. Constraints were put on the air force and aircrafts were lost. You don’t want to respond but everyone knows,” Rahul said. “The CDS, the air force did not make any mistake. Mistake was made by the political leadership. My enemy was told by my government not to attack.”

Rahul also called out India’s foreign policy and the external affairs minister on the international response post-Operation Sindoor.

“Right now generals from four central Asian countries and Pakistan’s General Munir are having a discussion on how to handle terrorism? Which planet is the External Affairs minister sitting in? Come down,” Rahul said. “When the next terror attack happens what will you do? Attack Pakistan again? They have no clue what deterrence, political will means, what it means for the Army, Air Force and Navy to fight.”