A house divided: BJP’s Kerala and Chhattisgarh units at loggerheads over nuns’ detention

While the BJP is busy firefighting in a Parliament debate against the Opposition on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack, the party’s state units in Chhattisgarh and Kerala are at each other’s throats over the arrest of two Catholic nuns.

Two nuns from Kerala were arrested in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh on the charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion. This led to barbs being fired from both the states, with the Kerala BJP unit openly distancing itself from the Chhattisgarh government’s stand. Opposition and Church bodies as well as minority rights activists have also added to the outrage with their firm opinions.

Kerala BJP distances itself from CM Sai’s claims

BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar strongly rejected Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s assertion that the nuns were involved in trafficking and religious conversion. “We believe that no such things have happened there. It is an allegation. Let's see later who has made all these things and for what,” Chandrasekhar told reporters, stressing that the party's priority was to protect the nuns and ensure their safe return.

Sai defended the arrests, and said: “Three daughters of Narayanpur were promised nursing training followed by jobs… An attempt was being made to convert them by human trafficking by luring them.”

Kerala BJP sends delegation to Chhattisgarh



Chandrasekhar confirmed that the BJP state general secretary Anoop Antony had reached Chhattisgarh to coordinate with local authorities. “I will go there myself if required,” he added. Antony later met deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, who reportedly assured that the government would handle the matter justly. Antony refrained from revealing more, citing the case is sub judice.

Kerala BJP cautions Bajrang Dal, faces internal pressure

When asked about the alleged misconduct by Bajrang Dal activists during the incident, Chandrasekhar stated, “We will strongly condemn the unjustified act by anyone… Bajrang Dal is an independent organisation. If they do wrong and act against justice, they will be punished.”

However, a senior BJP leader told Onmanorama anonymously that the arrest had triggered unease among Christian leaders aligned with the BJP. He noted that the party leadership is under pressure, as the situation could damage its long-standing outreach efforts among Christians in Kerala.

Arrests undermine BJP’s Christian outreach in Kerala

The BJP’s Kerala unit had made significant strides in engaging with various church denominations in recent years. But party insiders fear the nuns' arrest has seriously undermined trust among Christian voters.

“Without resolving the crisis, the BJP leadership won’t be able to take another step to reach out to the Christians,” a party source said.

Chandrasekhar himself faced backlash on social media, with some Sangh-aligned voices criticising his statement supporting the nuns.

Congress-led UDF visits nuns in jail

A delegation from the Congress-led UDF in Kerala visited the Durg Central Jail on Tuesday and met the arrested nuns — Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis — who were held along with Sukaman Mandavi.

They were arrested on July 25 following a complaint from a local Bajrang Dal functionary who accused them of forcibly converting three girls from Narayanpur and trafficking them.

The UDF delegation included MPs Benny Behanan (Congress), N K Premachandran (RSP), K Francis George (Kerala Congress-Joseph), and Roji M John (Congress MLA).

Speaking to the media, Premachandran said: “They [the nuns] are very innocent. The three young ladies were being taken for jobs, and the nuns had come to receive them at the railway station. Then some Bajrang Dal functionaries arrived and assaulted them.”

He also revealed that the delegation was initially denied entry due to the presence of a BJP delegation. “We were allotted time at 12.30 but not allowed in… After BJP met them, we staged a protest. We were allowed only after 2 pm, following intervention by former CM Bhupesh Baghel,” Premachandran added.

Baghel, speaking later, accused the BJP of targeting minorities to polarise voters. CM Sai, meanwhile, maintained that the arrests were meant to ensure women's safety, not communal in intent.

Political and church leaders rally in Kerala

The arrest has become a rallying point for both Congress and CPI(M) in Kerala. Kerala Ministers P Rajeev and Roshy Augustine visited nun Preethi’s family, pledging state support. A UDF team led by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan also expressed solidarity.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) condemned the arrest as “painful and unacceptable” and demanded justifiable action from the Centre. The Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) expressed "deep anguish and alarm" over the "hostility and violence" faced by minorities and criticised law enforcement's "disturbing apathy".

Left and CPI term arrest a sign of growing intolerance

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar questioned the basis of the charges, calling them "strange and shocking." Speaking to PTI Videos, he said, “What is this human trafficking from Durg station to Agra station? Has this country become a banana republic?”

He accused the BJP of systematically targeting minorities, citing over 800 attacks on Christians last year alone. A Left party delegation is also visiting Chhattisgarh to demand the nuns' release.

BJP in crisis over conflicting narratives

While the Chhattisgarh BJP defends the arrests, the Kerala BJP is caught in a difficult position. Chandrasekhar clarified that the party stands for justice and reiterated that any act of injustice, even by allied outfits, will be condemned.

However, until the charges are dropped or the matter is legally resolved, the BJP’s attempts to build bridges with Kerala’s Christian community appear to be on uncertain ground.