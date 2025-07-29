'Let the roars grow louder': India celebrates International Tiger Day with rising numbers and global alliances

On International Tiger Day, India home to more than 75% of the world’s wild tiger population had more than just a roar to celebrate.

From rising tiger counts in Assam’s Kaziranga and Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai, to village relocations in Jharkhand’s Palamau and a growing international alliance led by India, the country marked the day with pride.

India’s tiger count

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced that India now has 3,682 tigers, maintaining its position as a global leader in tiger conservation. On his X account, he stated:

“Tiger conservation is not just about saving the species; the rising numbers also symbolise the health of the forests they inhabit.”

He called on citizens to pledge support to tiger ecosystems, which, he said, “also support livelihood opportunities for local communities.”

Yadav shared a video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said:

“India has not only saved its tigers but has also created a thriving ecosystem for them. Across the country, many communities worship the tiger, and in several tribal cultures, the tiger is regarded as a brother.”

Tigers gain ground — in numbers and terrain

One of the most substantial developments came from Jharkhand. The forest department has begun relocating people from 35 villages inside the Palamau Tiger Reserve (PTR) to give tigers better habitat space.

“People of the Jaigir village have been relocated to Polpol, located outside the reserved area, in Palamu district,” PTR Director SR Natesh told PTI. “The process has been initiated to relocate the people of two more villages—Kujrum and Laatu.”

In Assam, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve reported a rise in the tiger population from 121 to 148 — an increase of 27 tigers. This growth was partly due to the inclusion of the Biswanath Wildlife Division in the survey for the first time, where 27 tigers were recorded.

The breakdown includes 83 females, 55 males, and 10 with undetermined gender, across the core Eastern Assam, Nagaon, and Biswanath divisions.

The 2024 report followed Phase IV protocols of the National Tiger Conservation Authority and used paired camera traps over 1,307.49 sq km.

An official noted that Kaziranga now has a tiger density of 18.65 per sq km — the third highest in the world after Bandipur (19.83) and Corbett (19.56).

Mudumalai’s model success

Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu recorded a 28% rise in its tiger count — from 129 in 2023–24 to 165 this year. Forest officials credit this success to anti-poaching measures, habitat restoration, and the removal of invasive species like Lantana camara, which had choked water-rich swamp zones crucial for wildlife.

MTR spans 688.59 hectares, of which 321 hectares form the core zone. Officials say the presence of 85 swamps in the core zone has been vital for sustaining wildlife during the dry season.

Global strides with IBCA

On the international front, 24 countries have now agreed to join the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), a conservation initiative led by India for protecting seven species of big cats.

Yadav said 12 countries, including India, Bhutan, Rwanda, and Armenia, are already formal members. He also noted that the number of tiger reserves in India has grown from 46 in 2014 to 58 in 2024.

The minister also launched a nationwide tree plantation drive across all 58 reserves. Over one lakh saplings will be planted as part of the effort.