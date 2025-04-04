MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 04 April 2025

Security beefed up in Jamia Millia Islamia after passing of Waqf Bill in Parliament

Delhi Police along with paramilitary forces intensified security arrangements at multiple sensitive areas

PTI Published 04.04.25, 09:57 AM
Jamia Millia Islamia University

Jamia Millia Islamia University File picture

Security has been stepped up in sensitive areas of southeast Delhi like Jamia Nagar and educational institutes, including Jamia Millia Islamia, to ensure that law and order is not disturbed by anti-social elements over the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, an official said on Friday.

Delhi Police along with paramilitary forces intensified security arrangements at multiple sensitive areas, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To maintain law and order at multiple sensitive areas, we have intensified night patrolling and additional deployment will be arranged," a senior police officer said.

The Bill was passed in Parliament in the early hours of Friday, with police beefing up security to avoid any untoward incident.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Waqf Amendment Bill Jamia Milia University
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Great EV race: Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, BYD battle for India’s roads as range anxiety fades

From five-minute charging to mega SUVs, the electric vehicle revolution is shifting into higher gear
Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

The passage of Waqf (Amendment) Bill & Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill marks a watershed moment

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT