SC seeks fresh lab audit on ‘Biren tapes’ alleging ex-Manipur CM’s role in ethnic violence

The Supreme Court on Monday asked for a fresh report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory on the authenticity of audio recordings that link former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh to the ethnic strife in the state.

In the tape, a voice claimed to be that of the BJP leader is heard admitting to inciting ethnic violence in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though solicitor-general Tushar Mehta suggested that the matter could be dealt with by the high court since “normality was returning to Manipur”, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna said that if something had gone wrong, it would have to be examined “rather than protecting anyone”.

“Let us keep the petitioners aside. If something wrong has been done, let us look into it rather than protecting anyone,” the bench told Mehta when he said the petitioner organisation had a vested interest in the matter.

“We need a month to probe. It can even be taken up by the high court. This (the petitioner) is some rookie organisation,” Mehta told the bench. The petition has been filed by the NGO Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust.

The court asked the Centre to consider filing a fresh lab report as it was not satisfied with the present one submitted in a sealed cover by the solicitor-general.