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regular-article-logo Saturday, 04 July 2026

ED: First auction of seized jet fetches Rs 3 crore in Ponzi case

The jet was seized in March last year at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad in connection with a probe into an alleged Ponzi scheme run by Capital Protection Force Pvt Ltd and its chairman Amardeep Kumar

Our Special Correspondent Published 04.07.26, 07:43 AM
A Hawker 800A aircraft

A Hawker 800A aircraft Sourced by the Telegraph

The Enforcement Directorate has auctioned a seized Hawker 800A jet for 3 crore as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to an alleged 792-crore Ponzi scheme, the first such sale of an aircraft under the anti-money laundering law, the agency said on Friday.

The jet was seized in March last year at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad in connection with a probe into an alleged Ponzi scheme run by Capital Protection Force Pvt Ltd and its chairman Amardeep Kumar.

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The ED had initiated a money-laundering case against Capital Protection Force Pvt Ltd, a Hyderabad-based company that allegedly ran a bogus invoice discounting scheme, Kumar and others based on three FIRs registered by the economic offences wing, Cyberabad.

An adjudicating authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act confirmed the seizure of the plane on August 18, 2025, and cleared the ED on November 20 to sell the aircraft after the agency sought permission under rules governing disposal of attached assets.

The ED said the sale proceeds would go towards restituting investors.

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