Satish Golcha appointed Delhi’s new top cop a day after attack on chief minister

Delhi’s prison chief Satish Golcha, who was previously Arunachal Pradesh director-general of police, has been appointed police commissioner of the national capital.

The appointment comes a day after Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly assaulted by a man from Gujarat during a Jan Sunwai at her residence.

Golcha replaces S.B.K. Singh, DG, home guards, who was holding the additional charge of commissioner after Sanjay Arora retired last month. Golcha helmed the

law and order wing of the police during the communal riots in 2020.

Gupta wrote on X: “When I was in college, Papa gave me a car to drive. One day, a big accident happened. I got scared and became afraid to even touch the car again. Then Papa said accidents happen in life, but you can’t stop out of fear. You can’t stop walking on the path....”