Rules of politics have changed, old methods no longer work: Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Summit

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said democratic politics have fundamentally changed across the globe and the rules that applied a decade ago no longer hold good.

Addressing a gathering at Bharat Summit 2025 here, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said in today's aggressive political atmosphere, the aim is to crush the opposition and undermine the media.

Reflecting on his experiences during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Gandhi said he realised that politicians have failed to listen to people's voices.

“Politics, democratic politics have fundamentally changed across the globe. The rules that applied, I would say, a decade ago simply do not apply any more. Sometimes, when I speak to younger members of our party, what was effective 10 years ago, the tools that worked 10 years ago, simply do not work anymore.,” he said.

"So in a sense, the old politician is dead and a new kind of politician has to be constructed," the AICC leader said.

Gandhi also mentioned that he was originally scheduled to address the summit on Friday, but had to travel to Kashmir instead.

The Congress MP thanked the delegates of Bharat Summit for their solidarity with India in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack.

The Bharat Summit, a two-day conclave focused on promoting meaningful dialogue on global justice, equity, and progressive cooperation, began on Friday.

