RJD chief Lalu Prasad criticises Centre over inadequate Bihar-bound trains during Chhath Puja

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Saturday accused the Centre of not running adequate Bihar-bound trains to facilitate passengers to come to their native places during the Chhath Puja in the state and said these people were "forced to travel in inhumane conditions".

The former chief minister also shared on his social media post a video of passengers travelling to Bihar in a packed train for the festival.

In a post on X, the RJD supremo claimed, "The uncrowned king of lies and the leader of empty promises had boasted that out of the country's total 13,198 trains, 12,000 would be operated for Bihar on the occasion of Chhath festival. This, too, turned out to be a blatant lie. My fellow Biharis are forced to travel in trains in an inhumane manner."

BJP national president J P Nadda had, in a recent public rally in Bihar, said that the Ministry of Railways increased the number of special trains to 12,000 this time to meet the passenger rush during the Chhath festival.

Prasad claimed that people of Bihar, who have been suffering the "pain of migration for the last 20 years of the NDA rule", can’t even get trains to come to their native state for the great festival of faith, Chhath Puja.

"They are being forced to travel in inhumane conditions in packed trains. How shameful is this? Due to the wrong policies of the double-engine government, more than 4 crore people from Bihar migrate to other states for work every year," the RJD leader said.

Claiming that several industrial units were set up in the state, he alleged, “The NDA government has not established any major industry in Bihar so far. They are anti-Bihar".

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

