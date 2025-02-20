MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 February 2025

'Risen from grassroots': Modi 'confident' Rekha will work for Delhi with 'full vigour'

My best wishes to her for a fruitful tenure, says the prime minister in a congratulatory message

PTI Published 20.02.25, 02:22 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. PTI

Congratulating Rekha Gupta on taking oath as Delhi's chief minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said she has risen from the grassroots and expressed confidence that she will work for the city's development with full vigour.

A first-time BJP MLA, Gupta was sworn in as Delhi chief minister in a grand show of strength by the party which returned to power in the city after more than 26 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi government, Modi said in a congratulatory message, "She has risen from the grassroots, being active in campus politics, state organisation, municipal administration and now MLA as well as Chief Minister." He added, "I am confident she will work for Delhi's development with full vigour. My best wishes to her for a fruitful tenure."

Along with Gupta, Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh were also administered the oath of office by Lt Governor V K Saxena.

Besides Modi, senior leaders of the BJP and its allies were present at the event in Ramlila Maidan.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Rekha Gupta Narendra Modi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Bring out white paper detailing USAID's support over decades': Jairam Ramesh to govt

After Elon Musk-led DOGE on February 16 cancelled $21 million claimed to have been previously allotted to 'voter turnout in India', BJP's Amit Malviya alleged that the Congress-led UPA 'enabled infiltration of India’s institutions by forces opposed to the nation’s interests'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Rekha Gupta has risen from grassroots... confident she'll work for Delhi's growth

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT