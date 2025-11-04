MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rijiju says incidents like Nepal ‘can never happen in India’ citing Constitution, character

Rijiju claimed that there are forces inside and outside the country trying to destabilise the country and portray India in a negative light

PTI Published 04.11.25, 05:10 PM
Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed that incidents like Nepal cannot happen in India because the character and Constitution of the country are different from the rest of the world.

"People who do not understand India say that a coup, military rule or a civilian revolt can happen in this country, too. But I am very sure that such incidents can never happen in India," he said, while citing examples of the erstwhile Soviet Union and neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Speaking at 'Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav 2025' here on Monday, Rijiju cited two reasons for this: first, the character of India is very different from the world where rule-abiding religious people live; second, the Constitution, which was prepared in two years and 11 months after a lengthy debate on every subject, "is very beautiful." "We Indians are different from the rest of the world. This country can never break or disintegrate. The system is such that anything can happen in the world, but India will always remain safe," he stressed.

He advised everyone not to believe in the "narrative" peddled on social media, and they should remain "alert." Rijiju claimed that there are forces inside and outside the country trying to destabilise the country and portray India in a negative light; however, despite such efforts, India is thriving and will continue to do so, he emphasised.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Kiren Rijiju
