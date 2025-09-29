RIE Bhubaneswar promotes Jaadui Pitara, highlights role of grandparents in NEP 2020 vision

The Regional Institute of Education (RIE-NCERT) Bhubaneswar on Saturday organised an orientation programme with grandparents of Balvatika children at its PM Shri Demonstration Multipurpose School, spotlighting their role in shaping inquisitiveness and values in the digital age.

The session featured cultural performances and an introduction to NCERT’s Jaadui Pitara (Magic Vessel) kit, underlining how grandparents remain central to children’s holistic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grandparents, the strongest link between tradition and change, enrich young lives with stories, values and emotional security. Their involvement, educators stressed, mirrors the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in nurturing well-rounded individuals.

Professor Laxmidhar Behera, head of the department of Education and principal in-charge, told The Telegraph: “In this age of internet and mobile, we need to give time to the children. We should encourage them to be inquisitive, to ask questions and to learn through daily engagement. Only grandparents can do this consistently. Children can learn a lot from them.”

The 45-minute programme opened with a warm welcome for grandparents, followed by a lively dance performance by the Balvatika children. During the interaction, facilitators emphasised the importance of Jaadui Pitara, the NCERT’s play-based learning–teaching material (LTM) developed under the ministry of education. The kit, meant for children aged three to eight, includes toys, puzzles and storybooks rooted in local culture, designed to make learning joyful, engaging and meaningful.

Headmaster Akhileswar Mishra demonstrated the kit’s learning tools and explained their relevance across different domains of child development. “The power of play in making education experiential is unmatched,” Behera added.

The grandparents, visibly enthusiastic, showed keen interest in exploring the Jaadui Pitara further and appreciated the NCERT’s efforts to strengthen education at the foundational stage. Parents, teachers and faculty members also joined, making the programme an inter-generational dialogue.