National Mediation Conference 2024 highlights role of Mediation Act in justice reform

The two-day second National Mediation Conference concluded in Bhubaneswar on Sunday at the Lokseva Bhavan Convention Hall, with judges, ministers and legal luminaries emphasising mediation as a transformative tool for justice delivery and social harmony.

Inaugurating the conference on Saturday, governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said mediation was not only about dispute resolution but also about “building trust, preserving relationships and creating social harmony.” Hosting the event, he added, would strengthen India’s culture of dialogue and consensus.

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, in his keynote speech, underlined the importance of the Mediation Act, 2023, saying statutory recognition had elevated mediation from an optional remedy to a credible pillar of the justice system. The act, he stressed, ensures justice that is participatory and accessible while easing the mounting pendency of cases.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi reiterated Odisha’s commitment to judicial reform and alternative dispute resolution. “At its core, mediation is about dialogue, not dispute. It rests on four vital elements — the four C’s: cost-effectiveness, confidentiality, control and creativity. These offer fair and affordable solutions to both parties,” Majhi said. He described mediation as “a movement for peace, goodwill and justice” that can provide relief to courts while ensuring quick access to justice.

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Harish Tandon noted Odisha’s “meaningful steps” to expand mediation services across the state, while Union law minister Prithviraj Harichandan praised the combined efforts of the judiciary and government in promoting mediation nationwide.

The inaugural session was attended by several dignitaries, including Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court, attorney-general of India R. Venkataramani, Odisha advocate-general Pitambar Acharya and the chief justices and judges from multiple states.

Speakers across sessions emphasised mediation’s ability to provide lasting, non-adversarial solutions and its role in reducing the burden on courts. The conference also spotlighted Odisha’s potential as a hub for legal innovation, aligning with the national push for alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.