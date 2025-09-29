Freedom from slavery, Chhath festival in UNESCO list: PM Modi's dual outreach to RSS, Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the RSS once again ahead of its centenary on Vijaya Dashami and made an outreach to poll-bound Bihar, saying his government was working to get the Chhath festival included in Unesco’s cultural heritage list.

“In the next few days, we will be celebrating Vijaya Dashami. This Vijaya Dashami is special for another reason. This day marks 100 years of the foundation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh,” Modi said in his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat.

He credited the Sangh with working to liberate the country from “intellectual

slavery”.

“When the RSS was founded 100 years ago, the country had been bound by the chains of slavery for centuries. This centuries-long slavery had deeply hurt our self-respect and self-confidence,” he said.

Modi added: “…Therefore, along with the country’s independence, it was also important that the country be freed from intellectual slavery.”

Modi has been pulling out the stops this year to humour the RSS and its chief Mohan Bhagwat, who had obliquely criticised him after the Lok Sabha poll setback last year.

In March, Modi paid his maiden visit as Prime Minister to the Sangh’s headquarters in Nagpur. He followed it up by hailing the RSS in his Independence Day speech -- a first by a Prime Minister.

Earlier this month, Modi wrote an article, published in major newspapers, that paid a glowing tribute to Bhagwat on his 75th birthday.

In Sunday’s radio address, Modi referred to Sangh founder K.B. Hedgewar as “the most revered Dr Hedgewar” and the organisation’s second chief, M.S. Golwalkar, as “Param Poojya Guruji”.

The “spirit of sacrifice, service, and the discipline it teaches is the true strength of the Sangh”, he said.

“Today, the RSS has been relentlessly and tirelessly engaged in national service for over a 100 years.”

Chhath outreach

Modi said that Chhath, which comes after Diwali and is widely celebrated by Biharis, had become a “global festival”.

“The government is working towards getting the Chhat Mahaparv included in Unesco’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage,” Modi said.

“When this happens, people in various corners of the world will be able to experience the festival’s grandeur and divinity.”

Assembly polls are expected in Bihar in October-November.

Modi referred to the similar recognition granted to the Durga Puja and claimed credit on behalf of his government.

Chhath, during which offerings are made to the setting sun and the rising sun, is considered the biggest Hindu festival in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Biharis across the country and the world are known to celebrate it.

Swadeshi push

Modi made yet another pitch for Swadeshi, urging people to buy khadi products on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, and only Indian-made products during Diwali.

“You can make your festivals even more special by making a resolve. If we decide to celebrate this festival only with Swadeshi products, you will see the joy of our celebrations rise manifold,” he said.

“Make ‘vocal for local’ your shopping mantra. Resolve that for all times, you will buy only what is produced in the country. You will take home only what is made by the people of the country.”