Monday, 29 September 2025

KIIT Convocation 2025: Justice Yusuf urges graduates to become global peace-builders

Justice Abdulqawi Yusuf and Nobel laureates urge KIIT graduates to tackle injustice, inequity and sustainability; over 9,400 degrees conferred at the two-day event

Subhashish Mohanty Published 29.09.25, 08:33 AM
Justice Abdulqawi Yusuf

Justice Abdulqawi Yusuf YouTube

Judge and former president of the International Court of Justice, Dr Justice Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, on Sunday urged young graduates of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology or KIIT to emerge as global peace-builders and voices of justice.

Delivering the convocation address at the 21st annual convocation of KIIT, Justice Yusuf called upon the graduating class to “build bridges and structures of trust” across gender, caste, region and religion, to stand firm “when injustice whispers in darkness,” and to carry compassion for the suffering and unheard. “Your role,”
he said, “is not merely to build careers but to build societies anchored in justice, equity and peace.”

The two-day convocation, which concluded at the Lokseva Bhavan Convention Hall, saw participation from distinguished global personalities, including Nobel laureate from Sri Lanka, professor Mohan Munasinghe and Nobel Peace laureate from Tunisia, H.E. Ouided Bouchamaoui.

Professor Munasinghe, speaking on the urgent challenges of sustainability and peace, stressed the nexus between poverty, inequity and resource scarcity in a rapidly changing world. H.E. Bouchamaoui, who was conferred an honorary doctorate, expressed her gratitude, saying she felt privileged to join the 23 other Nobel laureates who have visited KIIT over the years.

This year’s convocation witnessed the conferment of degrees to 9,464 students, including 7,235 bachelor’s, 2,034 master’s and 195 PhD degrees.

Chancellor Ashok Kumar Parija lauded the graduating batch of 2025 as a cohort representing not just academic excellence but also the courage and resolve to become “torchbearers of change.”

Founder of KIIT, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, reiterated the institution’s mission. “We renew our commitment to academic excellence and to deepening our impact through enhanced research and innovation. We endeavor to create well-rounded graduates who will drive societal transformation,” he said.

The convocation ended with a renewed pledge to nurture global citizens who embody knowledge, compassion and justice — values that were emphasised repeatedly by the dignitaries present.

