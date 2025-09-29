Odisha to get semiconductor and ESDM park near IIT Bhubaneswar under India Chip Mission

A state-of-the-art semiconductor and ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing) Park will be established here in collaboration with IIT Bhubaneswar, positioning Odisha as a key player in India’s semiconductor roadmap.

The upcoming park, to be spread over 200 acres near IIT Bhubaneswar, is being hailed as a landmark step in creating a national hub for next-generation chip technology.

IIT Bhubaneswar has already drawn national attention for its breakthroughs. Its Silicon Carbide Research and Innovation Centre, established jointly with SiC Sem Pvt. Ltd., made

headlines recently for achieving the growth of a 200mm diameter SiC ingot in India for the very first time — an achievement seen as a milestone in domestic semiconductor capability.

The establishment of the semiconductor and ESDM park, coupled with IIT Bhubaneswar’s ongoing innovation and start-up ecosystem, is being seen as a decisive step in aligning Odisha with India’s larger mission of

technological self-reliance under the India Semiconductor Mission.