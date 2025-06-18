Relentless rains batter Kerala: Rising rivers inundate homes, hundreds shifted to relief camps

As rains continued to lash parts of Kerala, normal life was disrupted in many parts, especially in central northern regions of the state, with river levels rising, homes getting inundated and hundreds being shifted to relief camps on Wednesday.

In Cherpu, a suburb of Thrissur city in central Kerala, hundreds of families were displaced when their homes were inundated after a temporary dam across a canal there was washed away due to the large volume of water arriving there from the Karuvannur river following heavy rains.

CPI MLA C C Mukundan, who visited the relief camps in the area, said that all kinds of government assistance have been made available to the people in the camps.

Similar situations of homes being inundated and people being shifted to camps was reported from the northern districts of Kannur and Kasaragod where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded an orange alert for the day.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, at a press conference here, said that Kerala was likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days due to probable intensification of a cyclonic circulation over Kasaragod and a low pressure over northwest Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal, in the next 24 hours.

He further said that the IMD has predicted possibility of strong winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 60 kilometres per hour.

The CM also said 451 people have been shifted to 26 camps in the state.

Additionally, 104 houses have been completely destroyed and 3,772 houses have been partially damaged in the rains in the state.

Earlier in the day, the IMD warned against carrying out fishing activities along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts on Wednesday and Thursday due to the possibility of strong winds of speeds ranging between 40 to 60 km per hour.

Heavy rains in the state during the past few weeks have wreaked havoc, with people being shifted to relief camps in many places as their homes and surrounding areas were inundated.

