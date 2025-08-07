‘Economic blackmail’ or ‘Vishwaguru’ illusion: Opposition asks, where are BJP’s muscle-flexers?

Political leaders have criticised US President Donald Trump’s decision to slam India with a 50 per cent tariff for buying of Russian oil and asked the Centre to take measures in national interest.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and MP from Raebareli, said the tariff is "economic blackmail" to bully India into an unfair trade deal.

"Trump’s 50% tariff is economic blackmail - an attempt to bully India into an unfair trade deal.

"PM Modi better not let his weakness override the interests of the Indian people," Gandhi said in a post on X.

Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called on the Modi government to stand up to Trump’s tariff offensive by imposing reciprocal duties on American goods and exploring alternative markets.

"I think this is unjust and unfair in various ways," Tharoor said. "The allegation is it's because we are buying Russian oil and gas. Which we’re doing in the open market within respect for the rules, and the price cap is being observed by us."

Tharoor pointed out that Trump has not imposed similar punitive measures on China or the European Union, both of which maintain far greater energy trade with Moscow.

“We are not a nation that goes around issuing threats. But in my view, apart from diversifying to other markets, we should also make it very clear to our American friends that if they're going to apply 50 per cent [tariffs] to us, our current tariff on America, which is at an average of 17 per cent, will also go up to 50 per cent,” Tharoor said.

“There seems to some other hidden message from Washington. The government should respond after carefully understanding the situation,” he said.

The Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, "Those who click photographs with Donald Trump and campaigned for him in Texas should answer why such steep tariffs have been imposed. This is a diplomatic failure. It will severely affect India's economy."

Banerjee told reporters, "I believe this is a diplomatic failure, and India should respond firmly to this. Those who want to weaken India and create pressure -- how did they suddenly become so powerful? Is this the 'Vishwaguru' image they sold to the people?"

The Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said “This isn’t diplomacy, it’s bullying by the buffoon-in-chief who clearly doesn’t understand how global trade works".

These tariffs will hurt Indian exporters, MSMEs, and manufacturers. It’ll disrupt supply chains, deter FDI, and hit jobs hard. But why will Narendra Modi care? Where are those BJP muscle-flexers now?" the AIMIM chief asked.

"Last time I’d asked if Modi ji would show his 56-inch chest when Trump imposed 56% tariffs. Trump stopped at 50%. Maybe he’s scared of our non-biological PM? Was selling out our strategic autonomy worth filling your friends’ billionaire coffers?" he further said.

India's former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant is looking at the hefty tariffs as "once in a generation opportunity".

"Trump has provided us a once in a generation opportunity to take the next big leap on reforms. Crisis must be fully utilised," Kant wrote in a post on X.

'Unilateral decision devoid of any logic'

A senior Indian diplomat said this is a "unilateral decision" devoid of any logic or reason, and added that negotiations are still going on between New Delhi and Washington DC.

"Perhaps, this is a phase we have to overcome. The negotiations are still going on. So, we are confident that solutions will be found in the course of time in looking at mutually beneficial partnerships," Dammu Ravi, secretary for economic relations in the ministry of external affairs, told reporters.