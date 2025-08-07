'I've never banned books and never would': Omar Abdullah slams LG-led ban on 25 books

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed his differences with the Lieutenant Governor administration banning 25 books, saying he would "never ban a book".

"I've never banned books and I never would," Abdullah said in a post on X.

He was responding to a user who had tagged the chief minister while calling for revoking the ban.

"Get your facts right before you call me a coward you ignoramus. The ban has been imposed by the LG using the only department he officially controls - the Home Department. I've never banned books and I never would," Abdullah said in his response.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, the books, including those written by famous authors like Moulana Moudadi, Arundhati Roy, A G Noorani, Victoria Schofield and David Devadas, propagate "secessionism" in J-K and need to be declared as "forfeited" in terms of Section 98 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023.

