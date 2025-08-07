MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 07 August 2025

'I've never banned books and never would': Omar Abdullah slams LG-led ban on 25 books

'The ban has been imposed by the LG using the only department he officially controls - the Home Department,' the Jammu and Kashmir CM said

PTI Published 07.08.25, 11:24 PM
Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed his differences with the Lieutenant Governor administration banning 25 books, saying he would "never ban a book".

"I've never banned books and I never would," Abdullah said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was responding to a user who had tagged the chief minister while calling for revoking the ban.

Also Read

"Get your facts right before you call me a coward you ignoramus. The ban has been imposed by the LG using the only department he officially controls - the Home Department. I've never banned books and I never would," Abdullah said in his response.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, the books, including those written by famous authors like Moulana Moudadi, Arundhati Roy, A G Noorani, Victoria Schofield and David Devadas, propagate "secessionism" in J-K and need to be declared as "forfeited" in terms of Section 98 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Omar Abdullah Books
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Substantiate rigging claims on oath, Election Commission tells Rahul Gandhi; he digs in heels

The declaration form enclosed with the letter to leader of Opposition warns that submitting false evidence and false declaration related to electoral rolls are punishable offences
Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

Can today’s global Manthan over tariffs yield some Amrit for us?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT