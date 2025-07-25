RCB pacer Yash Dayal booked on POCSO charges for alleged rape of minor girl in Jaipur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal is in fresh legal trouble, as serious allegations of sexual harassment and rape against him have surfaced once again.

A police complaint has been filed by a 19-year-old aspiring cricketer from Jaipur, alleging that Dayal raped her after luring her with promises of a cricketing career, reported NDTV.

The first alleged incident occurred when the girl was only 17, at a hotel in Sitapura, Jaipur.

The First Information Report (FIR) in the case was lodged on July 23 under relevant sections for rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The complainant claimed that Dayal sexually assaulted her multiple times over the course of two years, emotionally manipulating and repeatedly assuring her of assistance in advancing her cricket career.

The woman informed the police that she first came into contact with Dayal two years ago, reported The Indian Express.

Earlier, Dayal was booked in a separate case of sexual assault, following a complaint by a woman from Ghaziabad.

The complaint was submitted through the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s online grievance portal on June 21. The woman alleged she had been in a relationship with the cricketer for five years and accused him of abuse and deception.

The first FIR against the 27-year-old pacer was registered on July 6 at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means.

The complainant claimed that Dayal had sexually exploited her under the pretext of marriage.

The Allahabad High Court has since stayed Dayal’s arrest in connection with the Ghaziabad case. A bench comprising Justices Siddhartha Varma and Anil Kumar passed the order after Dayal filed a petition challenging the FIR.

The court directed the state counsel to file a counter affidavit and issued a notice to the complainant to file her counter in the matter.

The petitioner's counsel argued that an offence under Section 69 of the BNS can be established only if it is proven that the accused made a promise of marriage without any intention of fulfilling it.

Dayal had sought a stay on his arrest and requested that the FIR be quashed.

The complainant in the Ghaziabad case stated that she and Dayal had met around five years ago. She alleged that Dayal kept delaying the marriage proposal and that she eventually discovered he was involved with other women. The initial complaint was filed via the chief minister’s online grievance redressal system.

Yash Dayal, who represents Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League, has not issued any public statement regarding the allegations.