'Rats having field day': Congress shares video of rodents roaming freely in Gonda Medical College

Congress on Wednesday shared a video on X, showing rats roaming inside Gonda Medical College in Uttar Pradesh.

"Take a look at the scene from Gonda Medical College in UP. Here, in the ward meant for humans, the rats are having a field day. Fat and thin, round and plump... all sorts of rats are scampering here and there. It's as if this ward in the medical college isn't for humans—it's for the rats," the Congress wrote on its X account sharing the clip.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows a patient asleep on a bed in a ward at Gonda Medical College, with his medication placed on a steel rack beside him. Rats are seen climbing a rod next to the bed and attempting to tear open a packet, believed to contain food.

More than half a dozen rats are visible scurrying from one side of the bed to the other. The footage is reported to be from the orthopedic ward.

The Telegraph Online has not verified the authenticity of the video.

One user commented, "This is double engine ki sarkar."

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in September 2025 criticised the ruling BJP after two infants died following rat bites in the neonatal ICU of the government-run Maharaj Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore.