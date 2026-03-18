Supreme Court rejects plea to declare Guru Gobind Singh birth anniversary holiday

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking the declaration of the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh spiritual leader, Guru Gobind Singh, as a national holiday.

A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta declined to consider the writ petition filed by the All India Shiromani Singh Sabha.

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The petitioner argued that the day should be observed as a holiday not only in states

and Union Territories with a significant Sikh population, but across the country, given that Guru Gobind Singh is revered both in India and globally.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the organisation, contended that India lacks a statutory framework for declaring national or state holidays. He submitted that such decisions are currently guided by executive discretion and, at times, political considerations — unlike in several developed countries.

The bench, however, appeared unconvinced, noting concerns that the country already observes a large number of public and religious holidays.

“Let us not add to it,” Justice Mehta remarked orally during the hearing.