Rajput king Rana Sanga raises House hackles as MPs clash over controversial remarks

The Rajya Sabha on Friday witnessed a heated exchange of words between the BJP and Opposition members over Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman’s “disparaging” remarks against Rajput king Rana Sanga.

Suman’s comments during a debate on the working of the ministry of home affairs last Friday had triggered protests in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh by groups advocating Rajput pride. Purported activists of the Karni Sena also vandalised the SP leader’s Agra house on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, BJP members shouted slogans in the Rajya Sabha and demanded that the Congress clarify its stand on Suman’s statement as the SP was part of the INDIA bloc. They also demanded an unconditional apology from Suman, who has so far refused to apologise or withdraw his statement.

Protests by the Treasury benches forced Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the House for 20 minutes.

Dhankhar said Suman’s comments had been expunged from the record as they were “outrageous” and“disparaging”.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said Rana Sanga was a hero and Suman’s statement was highly condemnable and an insult to the country.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge said his party respected all patriots, but attacking the house of the “Dalit leader” was condemnable. “We respect all patriots. I do not approve of violence. I condemn the violent attack on the house and car of a Dalit. We will not tolerate this,” Kharge said.

Dhankhar lauded the bravery of the Mewar king, who lost the Battle of Khanwa against Mughal emperor Babur in 1527. “Words were chosen that were avoidable. Aspersions were cast,” Dhankhar said.

He, however, said the security of the Rajya Sabha member should not be breached.

BJP member Radha Mohan Agarwal accused Suman of making the comments knowingly. “Had he realised his mistake, things should have ended there. But he said he would not take back his words. It means what he said was well thought through. It shows the mindset of thew INDI alliance. The LoP is protecting him. He has raised the Dalit angle,” Agarwal said.

Kharge said Suman had quoted some historians in his comments. “If facts are contrary to what he said, it should be sorted out through discussion,” he said, adding that the Congress respected Rana Sanga, Rana Pratap and other patriots.

Rijiju countered by saying the LoP was not “unconditionally” condemning Suman.

Kharge retorted that nobody should take the law into their hands and that the MPs should be protected.

When Suman rose to speak, BJP MPs started shouting slogans. Dhankhar gave him the floor, but the slogan-shouting did not stop, forcing him to adjourn the proceedings till noon.

Earlier, Dhankhar said he had asked the ethics committee to evolve a code of conduct for members to speak carefully about sensitive issues.