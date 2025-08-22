Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts takeoff after technical snag

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Jodhpur aborted its take-off on Friday morning after developing a technical snag, prompting precautionary action by the cockpit crew.

Flight AI645, scheduled to depart from Mumbai’s Terminal 2 at 9:25 am, came to a sudden halt on the runway just as it had gained full speed for takeoff.

Passengers were then asked to disembark and return to the gates.

In a statement, the airline said: “Flight AI645 operating from Mumbai to Jodhpur on 22 August returned to bay due to an operational issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back.”

Airline staff later informed passengers that the aborted takeoff was triggered by a technical issue.

Air India said it made alternative arrangements for the passengers.

“Alternative arrangements were made to fly the passengers to their destination. Air India sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen delay.”

The airline also assured that ground staff at Mumbai extended immediate assistance to those affected.

“Our ground team at Mumbai had extended immediate assistance to minimise the inconvenience. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers remain the top priority,” it added.