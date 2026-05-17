Rajasthan roadways bus crashes into car in Nagaur; four dead, many injured

A Rajasthan roadways bus collided head-on with a car in Nagaur district on Sunday, killing four people and injuring four others, police said.

Kuchera SHO Habib Khan said the collision, which occurred on the Merta-Kuchera road, was so severe that the car was completely mangled, killing all four occupants on the spot.

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The deceased were identified as Amrish Puri (28), a constable posted with Pali police, Umesh Puri alias Akash (26), Rukma Devi (50) and Neetu (22), all residents of Borunda area in Jodhpur district.

Four passengers travelling in the bus were injured and are undergoing treatment in Jodhpur, police said.

According to officials, the car occupants were returning home after visiting Butati Dham when their vehicle collided head-on with the bus.

Additional Superintendent of Police Asaram and other officials reached the spot after receiving information. Police and local residents carried out rescue operations, and bodies trapped in the wreckage were pulled out with difficulty.

The injured were rushed to hospitals in Kuchera and Merta City by ambulances and private vehicles.

Police have shifted the bodies to the mortuary at Kuchera hospital and registered a case. Preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding and the head-on collision as the cause of the accident, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.